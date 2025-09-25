Ober (6-9) earned the win Thursday over the Rangers, allowing just two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

It was an encouraging outing for Ober, who held Texas to a pair of singles after giving up 10 runs across 11 innings in his prior two starts. Still, it was a disappointing campaign overall for Ober. He'll likely finish with a 5.10 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 120:31 K:BB across 27 starts (146.1 innings) after posting a sub-4 ERA in each of his previous three seasons.