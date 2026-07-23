Twins' Bailey Ober: Inefficient in no-decision

Ober took a no-decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two across four innings.

Ober dealt with a lot of traffic on the basepaths, which led to Cleveland manufacturing four runs without any extra-base hits against him. The 31-year-old threw 89 pitches, which marks his highest total since coming back from the elbow injury in early July. The righty has a 4.40 ERA,1.40 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 14.1 frames since coming off the IL. He lines up for a matchup against Kansas City next week.