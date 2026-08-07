Twins' Bailey Ober: Posts second straight quality start

Ober completed six innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Thursday, allowing three runs on six hits and no walks with no strikeouts.

Ober allowed two runs in the third inning and another run in his sixth and final frame. He was far from overpowering, getting just six whiffs and finishing without a punchout for the first time this season, but his performance was nonetheless good enough to go in the books as a second consecutive quality start. Ober's 4.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 63:24 K:BB across 93 innings this season make him a fringe, at best, roster option in most fantasy leagues, but he's managed to scratch out a 7-3 record for the Twins. He's slated to make his next start at home against Baltimore.