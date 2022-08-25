Hamilton and the Twins agreed Thursday on a minor-league contract, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton will first join the Twins' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate while he settles in with his new organization, but a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul should come before long. The Twins will likely spend the next few weeks evaluating Hamilton in the minors before potentially summoning him to the big leagues when the roster expands to 28 men in September. At this stage of his career, the ship has sailed on Hamilton hitting well enough to be an everyday player, but his premium speed and excellent defense in center field make him an ideal bench piece.