Twins' Brooks Lee: Four hits in high-scoring win

Lee went 4-for-6 with a triple, a double, two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 16-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lee has collected four extra-base hits over his last four games. He led the charge with four of the Twins' hits Saturday, making him one of six Minnesota batters to log multiple hits in the contest. The infielder is batting .245 with a .736 OPS, 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 36 runs scored, 11 doubles, two triples and three stolen bases over 74 contests this season. Even with the big effort Saturday, Lee is hitting just .217 in June.