Correa went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Monday's 11-1 win over the Guardians.

Correa's home run -- his eighth of the season -- was one of three on the day for the Twins, who rolled to a comfortable victory in the series opener. The long ball also extended Correa's hit streak to seven games, with the 27-year-old having produced a 1.023 OPS over that stretch. He'll be back in the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader in Cleveland, manning shortstop while batting second.