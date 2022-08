Correa went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a walk and an additional run scored in a 9-0 win over the Giants on Friday.

Correa went deep in the first inning with a two-run shot off Alex Wood. It was part of a Twins offensive outburst that chased Wood from the game after only three innings. Correa's home run was his 15th of the season and his second in August. He hasn't shown much power lately, and is slugging a mere .380 in 79 at-bats this August.