Twins' Connor Prielipp: Set to start Sunday

Prielipp (finger) is listed as the Twins' probable starting pitcher for Sunday's game versus the A's.

Prielipp landed on the shelf just before the All-Star break due to a blister on his left middle finger, but he's apparently been cleared to rejoin the big-league rotation after one rehab start. The left-hander initially appeared set to take the mound in Saturday's contest, but Kendry Rojas instead ended up making a spot start in place of Mike Paredes (oblique). Prielipp has a 5.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 71:25 K:BB across 66.2 innings this season in his first taste of the big leagues, and he could have some workload limitations Sunday since he covered just three frames in his rehab outing.