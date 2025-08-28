Twins' David Festa: Beginning assignment Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Festa (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
Shoulder inflammation has kept Festa out of commission since late July, but after throwing live BP on Saturday without any issues, he's been given the green light to return to game action. Given the duration of his absence, there's a good chance the 25-year-old will require multiple rehab starts before returning from the IL, though he should still be able to make it back before the end of the regular season.
