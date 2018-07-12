Twins' Ehire Adrianza: Reinstated from disabled list
Adrianza (hamstring) was activated from the 10-day DL on Thursday, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
As expected, Adrianza will return to the fold prior to Thursday's series opener against the Rays after missing the minimum 10 days due to a left hamstring strain. Look for the 28-year-old to be utilized as a reserve infielder upon his return, now that Jorge Polanco is back in action. Across 64 games this year, Adrianza is hitting .261 with a .724 OPS.
