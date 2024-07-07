Rodriguez (thumb) began a rehab assignment with Minnesota's FCL team and went 4-for-6 with three doubles in his first game games Friday and Saturday.
Rodriguez sustained a thumb injury June 5 while sliding into second base on a double. The 21-year-old prospect had been tearing it up in Double-A this season, slashing .298/.479/.621 with eight home runs and 20 RBI over 167 plate appearances.
