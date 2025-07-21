Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Back on IL at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Friday with a right oblique strain, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had just returned to action after missing more than a month of action with a right hip injury, and now he appears likely to be shelved for several weeks again. The top prospect has had a terrible time staying healthy in his pro career, as he has yet to reach 100 games played in a season.
More News
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Exits with side injury•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Begins rehab assisgnment•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Goes on Triple-A IL•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Back in action for Triple-A club•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Sidelined with thumb strain•