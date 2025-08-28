Rodriguez (oblique) began a rehab assignment Wednesday with Single-A Fort Myers, going 1-for-3 with a walk.

Rodriguez remains on Triple-A St. Paul's 7-day injured list, but he could rejoin the Twins' top affiliate by the weekend or early next week now that he's returned to game action in the lower levels of the minors. Before being deactivated July 18, Rodriguez slashed .254/.411/.428 with five home runs and seven stolen bases across 175 plate appearances for St. Paul.