Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Cut from big-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Twins optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A St. Paul on Monday.
Rodriguez was one of nine players sent out of big-league camp in the Twins' latest round of roster cuts. The 23-year-old outfielder is entering his third season as a member of Minnesota's 40-man roster but is still waiting to make his MLB debut. He was slowed by injuries throughout the 2025 campaign, playing just 52 games at the Triple-A level while slashing .258/.429/.423 with six home runs and nine stolen bases across 212 plate appearances.
