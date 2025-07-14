Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Exits with side injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez left Saturday's game for Triple-A St. Paul in the fourth inning due to an apparent side injury, MLB.com reports.
Rodriguez had just returned July 8 after missing more than a month of action with a right hip injury. It sounds like he could be headed to the injured list.
More News
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Back in action at Triple-A•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Begins rehab assisgnment•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Goes on Triple-A IL•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Back in action for Triple-A club•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Sidelined with thumb strain•
-
Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Sent to minor-league camp•