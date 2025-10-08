Twins general manager Jeremy Zoll said that Rodriguez will play winter ball to accrue some at-bats he lost out on this season due to injuries, Matthew Leach of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez had another injury-shortened season in 2025, playing just 65 games due to thumb, hip and oblique issues. The 22-year-old remained productive when on the field, slashing .258/.429/.423 with six home runs and nine stolen bases over 212 plate appearances with Triple-A St. Paul.