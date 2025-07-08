Twins' Emmanuel Rodriguez: Back in action at Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (hip) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday, Theodore Tollefson of Zone Coverage reports.
Rodriguez missed more than a month of action with a right hip injury but is back on the active roster at St. Paul after appearing in eight rehab games. The top prospect is slashing .232/.400/.392 with four home runs and six stolen bases across 39 contests this season with St. Paul.
