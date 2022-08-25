Celestino will start in center field and bat ninth in Thursday's game against the Astros.
Celestino will draw his second start in a row after going 1-for-3 in Wednesday's 5-3 loss. While Byron Buxton (hip) is on the 10-day injured list, Celestino appears poised to serve as the Twins' primary option in center field.
