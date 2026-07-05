Twins' Joe Ryan: Brilliant in sixth win

Ryan (6-5) notched the win Sunday against the Yankees, allowing no runs on three hits and one walk in seven innings. He struck out nine.

Ryan dazzled at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, scattering three singles across seven shutout innings and registering an impressive 17 whiffs. The nine punchouts tied a season high for the All-Star right-hander, who regained his form in a big way after yielding 10 runs over his prior two starts. Ryan is set to take a strong 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 122:23 K:BB over 104.1 innings into a favorable home matchup versus the Angels.