Twins' Joe Ryan: Second-half struggles continue

Ryan (6-8) took the loss Tuesday against the Royals, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 5.1 innings.

Kansas City wasted little time getting to Ryan, stringing together two singles and a double in the first inning to score twice. He settled in until the fifth, when Bobby Witt lined a two-run double and later scored to extend the Royals' lead. After posting an impressive 2.85 ERA with a 128:25 K:BB across 110.1 innings before the All-Star break, Ryan has unraveled in the second half, surrendering 17 runs (16 earned) while recording just 10 strikeouts over 15.1 innings in three starts. He now owns a 4.08 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across 125.2 innings this season and is tentatively scheduled to face the Brewers on Sunday.