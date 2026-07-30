Twins' Joe Ryan: Shaky in seventh loss

Ryan (6-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Royals, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out four.

Ryan, who was scratched from Sunday's start against the Athletics due to right arm fatigue, didn't quite qualify for a quality start Wednesday but did give the Twins length. The All-Star right-hander has stumbled lately, coughing up 12 runs over his past two appearances and watching his season ERA jump from 2.85 following his July 11 start versus the Angels to 3.52 after Wednesday's outing. Ryan, who also sports a 1.11 WHIP and 135:25 K:BB across 120.1 innings, will be aiming to right the ship in a rematch with Kansas City next week if he stays put with the Twins past Monday's trade deadline.