Ryan (7-3) was dealt a tough-luck loss against the Guardians on Sunday, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out four over 6.2 innings.

Ryan was cruising and had faced the minimum through 6.2 frames before walking Jose Ramirez and surrendering an RBI double to Josh Naylor for the first run of the game for either team. He was then replaced by Caleb Thielbar, who immediately allowed a triple to Andres Gimenez. Those two runs were enough to hand Ryan the loss despite a late rally from the Twins. The 27-year-old returned to dominant form after a blunder against the Astros earlier in the week, and now sits at a 2.76 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 80:14 K:BB over 71.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column in a road test against the Blue Jays next weekend.