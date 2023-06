Ryan didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on six hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander delivered his 10th quality start of the season on 84 pitches (56 strikes), but Ryan exited the game in line for his fourth loss before Minnesota's bats came alive in the late innings. He'll take a 2.90 ERA and 84:15 K:BB through 77.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next weekend against the Tigers.