Donaldson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and a walk in Saturday's loss against the Tigers.

Donaldson carried the Twins offensively in this game, as he plated the team's three runs. The veteran third baseman ended an eight-game homer drought and he's now hit safely in five of Minnesota's last seven games, recording three multi-hit appearances in that span.