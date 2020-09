Donaldson was ejected during the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the White Sox.

The 34-year-old gave the Twins a 3-2 lead after hitting a solo homer to start the sixth inning, but he was ejected when he kicked dirt on home plate. Donaldson was unhappy about a strike call earlier in the at-bat, and he returned for some additional dirt kicking to express his displeasure before leaving the field.