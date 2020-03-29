If the 2020 season is less than 162 games due to the delay from the Covid-19 epidemic, the recent agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association on a reduced season is believed to mean that Pineda will still need to serve the remaining 39 games of his drug suspension, Skor North 1500 KSTP-AM Minneapolis reports.

Pineda's fantasy value would decline as a result as before he would have only missed 39 of 162 games and returned in mid-May. But with a shortened season, he could now miss from a third or half of a season. Pineda was suspended 80 games in early September for taking a banned diuretic. The suspension was later reduced to 60 games after he argued it was not being used as a masking agent for a performance-enhancing drug, and he served the first 21 games last season.