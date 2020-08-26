Pineda (suspension) is expected to join Minnesota's rotation next week, Twins baseball operations Derek Falvey told The Athletic. Pineda is eligible to return from a suspension after the Twins have played 36 games.

Pineda has been pitching at Minnesota's alternative training camp and Falvey said he has reached 94 mph with his fastball. Pineda was suspended 80 games in early September for taking a banned diuretic. The suspension was later reduced to 60 games after he argued it was not being used as a masking agent for a performance-enhancing drug, and he served the first 24 games of the penalty last season. Assuming the Twins do not have any canceled games, he could return to the rotation on Aug. 31. With Jake Odorizzi on the injured list, Pineda should be set for a regular spot in the rotation.