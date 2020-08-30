Pineda (suspension) won't be eligible to return until Tuesday due to Minnesota's missed games earlier in the week, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Pineda was suspended 80 games last September for taking a banned diuretic, which was reduced to 60 games following an appeal. Pineda isn't eligible to join the Twins until after the club's 36th game of 2020, since he already served the first 24 games of the ban in 2019. The Twins rescheduled Friday's rainout of a double header later in the season, so Pineda will have to wait one more game to be eligible to return. He's expected to join the rotation as early as Tuesday.