Taylor went 2-for-4 with one triple, a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 7-6 victory over the Rockies.

Taylor's second-inning homer was his 21st of the season and lifted the Twins' lead to three. He later added a triple in the win. Prior to Friday, Taylor had gone 1-for-22 since returning on Sept. 18 from a stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. In 352 at-bats over 128 games this season, Taylor is now hitting .222/.276/.446 with 21 homers, 51 RBI, 46 runs and 13 steals.