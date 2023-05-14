site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Michael Taylor: Sitting again Sunday
Taylor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.
Taylor has a .577 OPS in his past 20 contests and finds himself on the bench for the third time in Minnesota's last four games. Nick Gordon will receive another start in center field Sunday.
