Taylor went 3-for-3 with a double and two steals during Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Guardians.

The Twins mustered up just five hits on the afternoon with Taylor responsible for three of them. He was also active on the basepaths, registering his first steals since May 9, but was left stranded each time with the rest of the team going 2-for-29. The 32-year-old notched his first multi-hit game since April 24 and his first three-hit game of the year, raising his slash line to .224/.246/.401 with seven homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and a 9:57 BB:K over 164 plate appearances.