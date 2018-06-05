Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Lands with Twins in second round

The Twins have selected Jeffers with the 59th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

Power is the name of the game with Jeffers, who has hit 16 home runs in just 214 at-bats with UNC Wilmington this year. He's also shown good patience, drawing 51 walks against 42 strikeouts. However, the reviews on his defense behind the plate have not exactly been glowing, so it's possible he ends up at first base eventually.