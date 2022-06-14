The Twins plan to activate Gray (pectoral) from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday in Seattle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Gray will be one of two top-of-the-rotation arms rejoining the Twins this week, as Joe Ryan (illness) will be activated from the COVID-19-related later Tuesday ahead of his scheduled outing against the Mariners. After landing on IL on June 2 with the right pectoral strain, Gray wasn't sent out on a minor-league rehab assignment, but he threw a 30-pitch simulated game Friday and should be able to give the Twins around four to six innings Wednesday.