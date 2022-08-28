Gray allowed a run on one hit, four walks and a hit batter while striking out four over five innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Gray didn't give the Giants much to hit, throwing just 53 of 90 pitches for strikes. They failed to take advantage, picking up just one run on a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Gray has walked four or more batters three times in 20 starts this year, so it was an unusual lack of command for the right-hander. The 32-year-old has a 3.04 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 99:32 K:BB through 100.2 innings this season. He'll remain in search of his eighth win heading into next week's projected road start versus the White Sox.