The Twins will recall Bradley from Triple-A St. Paul to start Sunday's game against the White Sox in Chicago.

The transaction will likely be officially announced a few hours prior to the game's 2:10 p.m. ET start time. Bradley will become the second trade-deadline pickup the Twins will have added to the big-league rotation this weekend, as Mick Abel was called up from St. Paul to start in Saturday's 7-3 loss. Bradley -- who owns a 7.53 ERA, 1.63 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB in 14.1 innings at St. Paul since being acquired from the Rays on July 31 -- could be in line for multiple turns through the rotation while the Twins wait for Pablo Lopez (shoulder) and Simeon Woods Richardson (illness) to return from the injured list.

