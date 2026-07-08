Twins' Taj Bradley: Notches double-digit Ks again

Bradley (8-3) earned the win over Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.

Bradley surrendered a solo homer to Rhys Hoskins in the second inning, but that was the only time the Guardians were able to get in the scoring column. The right-hander was absolutely dominant with a massive 25 swinging strikes en route to 10 punchouts. Bradley has registered double-digit strikeouts three times this season, including in each of his past two starts. He had a rough stretch in late May through mid-June, posting a 7.78 ERA across four starts, but he's since turned things around with three wins, a 2.25 ERA and a 32:8 K:BB across 24 innings spanning his past four outings. Bradley's next start will likely be after the All-Star break in Chicago against the Cubs.