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Twins' Taj Bradley: Yields two runs in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bradley (6-3) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings to earn the win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Bradley pitched well and got plenty of support from the Twins' offense, exiting with a 16-2 lead. The right-hander snapped a four-game winless stretch in which he had allowed 17 runs over 19.2 innings. For the season, Bradley has a 4.11 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 84:32 K:BB across 76.2 innings through 14 starts. He's lined up to make his next start at home versus the Rockies, which should be a favorable matchup.

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