Mahle (shoulder) has resumed throwing and is expected to toss a bullpen session Friday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Mahle has been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since Saturday, but he's making good progress in his recovery. The right-hander is eligible to return as early as Sept. 2, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him rejoin the Twins following a relatively minimal IL stint.