Twins' Tyler Wells: Set for Tommy John surgery

Wells will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2019 season, TwinsDaily.com reports.

Wells 2.49 ERA and 121:31 K:BB ratio in 119.1 innings between High-A and Double-A last year. He was a bit old for his level of competition at age 23, but showed signs of being a late bloomer. He hadn't pitched yet this year and may need well into 2020 before he's ready to return.

