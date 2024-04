Jenkins was placed on the 7-day injured list Monday with Single-A Fort Myers due to a strained left hamstring.

He exited Friday's game with the injury, which also happened to be Opening Day for the Mighty Mussels, so Jenkins has just one plate appearance (and one strikeout) to his name this season. The expectation is that once Jenkins is healthy, he will quickly force a promotion to High-A, as he had a 1.054 OPS in 12 games at Single-A last year and is one of the best prospects in baseball.