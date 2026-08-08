Twins' Zebby Matthews: Exits with trainer

Matthews was removed from Friday's game against the Brewers with a right foot blister, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Matthews came out to the mound to warm up for the sixth inning but was taken out of the game by a trainer. It's unclear whether his blister will impact his availability for his next start -- lined up for Wednesday against Baltimore -- but the Twins may provide more details in the near future. Before his exit, Matthews had given up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while collecting four strikeouts.