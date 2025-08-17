Matthews allowed two runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six batters over four innings in a no-decision against Detroit on Saturday.

Matthews was relatively fortunate to have just two runs scored against him, as he didn't pitch any clean innings and saw at least two batters reach in three of his four frames. It took him 92 pitches to get through those four innings, and he threw just 51 of those offerings for strikes while issuing a season-worst four walks. Matthews did flash impressive strikeout stuff with 15 whiffs and six punchouts, and he's posted a robust 11.8 K/9 on the campaign. Despite that, Matthews has struggled to a 5.06 ERA, and he's been unable to complete five innings in half of his 10 starts.