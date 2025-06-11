Matthews was diagnosed with a moderate subscapularis strain in his right shoulder Tuesday, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Now that the Twins know exactly what kind of injury Matthews is dealing with, the plan is for him not to throw for roughly two weeks. He'll be re-evaluated following his no-throw period, at which point a clearer timeline for his return may emerge. Simeon Woods Richardson was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Tuesday and figures to remain in Minnesota's rotation until Matthews is cleared to return.