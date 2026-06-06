Twins' Zebby Matthews: Rebounds for second win

Matthews (2-3) earned the win against the Royals on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts over seven innings.

Matthews yielded two runs in the first inning but kept the Royals off the board over his final six frames despite throwing just 57 of 100 pitches for strikes and generating only six whiffs. The final line was a welcome rebound from the seven-run blowup he endured Sunday, and the 26-year-old has now recorded a quality start in four of his five outings this season. He'll take a 4.15 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB across 30.1 innings into a road matchup against the Tigers next week.