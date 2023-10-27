Gutierrez elected free agency Thursday.
Gutierrez had been removed from the Reds' 40-man roster and has opted to test out free agency rather than accept an outright assignment. He didn't pitch at the major-league level in 2023 after having a late-season setback from Tommy John surgery. It's unclear what Gutierrez's current health status is.
More News
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Jettisoned from 40-man roster•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: May be nursing injury•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Advances rehab to Triple-A•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Throws simulated game•
-
Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Month away from facing hitters•