White Sox's Chris Volstad: Put to work immediately
Volstad allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.
Volstad was called up from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was a starter, and will work out of the White Sox's bullpen. The team's bullpen ranks 27th with a 5.35 ERA (3.65 FIP), so anyone that can get outs consistently has a shot at staying in Chicago. We've already seen Juan Minaya (9.00 ERA) and Gregory Infante (6.23) jettisoned to Charlotte, so now it's Volstad's chance.
More News
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Joins White Sox on Thursday•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Nailing down bullpen job•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Re-signs with White Sox•
-
Chris Volstad: Heads to free agency•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Drops finale to Indians•
-
White Sox's Chris Volstad: Plagued by long ball Tuesday•
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...