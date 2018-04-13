Volstad allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless innings of relief in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Twins.

Volstad was called up from Triple-A Charlotte, where he was a starter, and will work out of the White Sox's bullpen. The team's bullpen ranks 27th with a 5.35 ERA (3.65 FIP), so anyone that can get outs consistently has a shot at staying in Chicago. We've already seen Juan Minaya (9.00 ERA) and Gregory Infante (6.23) jettisoned to Charlotte, so now it's Volstad's chance.