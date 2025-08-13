The White Sox plan to give Mead regular playing time at third base down the stretch, Kyle Williams of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mead handled first base in his first six starts for the White Sox, but Miguel Vargas returned from the injured list Tuesday and is slated to play that position moving forward. That leaves the hot corner for Mead, although the White Sox will have more juggling to do with their infield once Chase Meidroth (thumb) is back. Mead is 7-for-27 with five RBI in his first eight games since arriving in Chicago.