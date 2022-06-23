Mendick was placed on the 10-day injured list with a torn right ACL on Thursday.

Mendick sustained a knee injury in a collision during Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a torn ACL. The 28-year-old will presumably undergo surgery and get moved to the 60-day IL at some point, while Lenyn Sosa's contract was selected from Double-A Birmingham to provide depth in the infield. It's not yet clear whether Mendick will be ready for the start of the 2023 regular season. He'll wrap up his fourth year in the majors with a .289/.343/.443 slash line to go with three home runs, 22 runs, 15 RBI and a stolen base across 106 plate appearances.