Quero went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Sunday against the Twins.

Quero has started every other game across the last 10 days, forming an impressive duo with Kyle Teel behind the plate. The sporadic playing time makes it difficult to count on Quero for fantasy production, but he has delivered when in the lineup. In 14 games during August, he has gone 15-for-49 with one homer, eight RBI and four runs scored.