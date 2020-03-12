Gonzalez was scheduled to pitch Wednesday before the game was rained out, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gonzalez has been slowed by a shoulder injury this spring, but the White Sox never believed the injury would prevent the left-hander from taking his first turn through the rotation. Following the cancellation of Wednesday's game, Gonzalez got his work in under cover. He'll get at least two more starting opportunities in Cactus League play before camp breaks. He also has time beyond that for a back-field game with the minor leaguers if the White Sox need to build his pitch count leading up to an expected regular season debut April 1 in Cleveland.